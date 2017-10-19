Warmer, wetter weather expected for Denver this winter

DENVER — The National Weather Service issued their 2017-2018 winter outlook on Thursday.

The odds favor a warmer and wetter winter in Colorado, according to NOAA.

Here is the newly released 2017-2018 winter outlook from @NOAA. Odds slightly favor a warmer & wetter winter in Colorado. #COwx pic.twitter.com/5DP8ItxT6M — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 19, 2017

Forecasters predict a 50-65 percent chance La Nina develops for this winter. La Nina means cooler than normal water in the south Pacific near the equator. There interaction between oceans and atmosphere is critical and can determine jet stream positions.

In other words, it means who gets heavy snow and who doesn’t.



In Colorado, NOAA is forecasting above normal snowfall for the northern mountains of Colorado this winter. NOAA is also forecasting above normal temperatures for all of Colorado.

Denver is a similar story. NOAA is forecasting normal to slightly above normal snowfall in the city. The Mile High City normally sees 57.3 inches of snow on average in winter.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer is forecasting normal snowfall and plenty of windy days in the city.