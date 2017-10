Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- The Legend High School marching band had to cancel it's halftime performance Thursday night because thieves took their equipment.

The crime was recorded on surveillance video.

The band has worked for weeks on a show that requires equipment that was taken.

Police, parents and students are asking for help finding the thieves.

Police, parents and students are asking for help finding the thieves.