How would you like to take in Vail Valley's gorgeous scenery and fall foliage, riding in a brand new Mercedes-Benz convertible? Take advantage of the complimentary "fall rides" in September and October at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail.

To reach Four Seasons Vail... Call 970-477-8600... Or make a reservation on their website www.fourseasons.com/vail‎