Target recalls thousands of ottomans over suffocation hazard

Target has issued a recall for thousands of Room Essentials leather pouf ottomans due a potential choking or suffocation hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the zippers can be opened by children who can potentially suffocate or choke on the polystyrene

beads inside.

The Room Essentials leather pouf ottomans were sold at stores nationwide between June 2017 and August 2017.

No injuries or incidents from using the product have been reported.

The recalled units have model number 249-19-1286, which you can find on the seam of the product.

The model number should also be on your receipt.

Customers can return the product to any Target store for a full refund.