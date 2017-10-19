Starbucks employee leaks possible 2017 holiday cup design

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A Starbucks employee leaked a photo of what appears to be this year's holiday cups on Reddit earlier this week.

"Just got it in our order. Holiday short cup design!??" Reddit user DarthSpoopy wrote in the r/Starbucks subreddit.

The design appears to be the company's "short" cup design. This design features a red, green, and black color scheme with drawings of Christmas trees, a couple holding hands, doves, presents, and snowflakes.

Starbucks often has more than one design, in 2016, the chain had 13 different red cup designs.

The holiday cups have been controversial in the past with some saying the minimalist red design was not "christmas-y" enough. Starbucks started the holiday cups tradition in 1997.

Starbucks has not commented on the design. The chain will officially release the cup design in November.