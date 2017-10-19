Shooting reported near CSU campus in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police are investigating an early-morning shooting near the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins on Thursday.

The shooting was reported west of the campus at the District Apartments at 720 City Park Avenue, police said.

Police said there were injuries from the shooting but did not say how many or what the condition was of the victim or victims.

In an alert, CSU said the suspect was a white man in his 20s. He was described as being 5-foot-8 with short, curly blond hair. He was seen wearing a green shirt.

The alert warned people living in the area to stay indoors and to lock their doors.

Police later said they were investigating the shooting but there was no ongoing threat. Officers also are not trying to find anyone related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-419-3273.