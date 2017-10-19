Saving our planet by way of hammocks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER -- Each week we featured a Unique 2 Colorado Business of the Week on Channel 2 News. This week, we're highlighting a hammock business in Boulder.

Trek Light Gear has been around for 15 years. With each hammock it sells, Trek Light plants trees.

"With every hammock we sell, we plant two trees through an organization called ‘Trees for the Future’," said Seth Haber, who created Trek Light Gear.

Trek Light's hammocks are light weight and easy to transport. They also sell shirts, hats and backpacks.

To learn more about this local business, select 'play' on the video above and watch Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado series.