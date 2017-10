Osborn Farms is the oldest, continually family-owned farm in the state of Colorado. This quaint farm offers majestic Rocky Mountain views and, of course, pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colors. Don’t miss their opening weekend celebration Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 with gourds, pumpkins, hayrides, vendors and more. Admission is free; pumpkins are charged by weight. Pick the perfect pumpkin straight from this locally owned and operated farm and say hello to the pumpkin people decorating the area.