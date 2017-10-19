× Orionid meteor shower is at peak viewing this weekend

The night sky will light up as the Orionid meteor shower peaks this weekend.

The Orionids, which are formed from the debris of Halley’s comet, will be at peak viewing in the early morning hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 20-22.

NASA says you can expect to see 10-15 meteors per hour this year.

These meteors, known for being bright and quick, get their name because they appear to come from the direction of the constellation Orion.

When to observe

The best time to observe the Orionids is around 2 a.m., NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told space.com.

This year, peak viewing will happen well after the moon sets. That gives us a dark night sky that’s excelling for spotting the meteors.

Viewing tips

You don’t need a telescope to see the Orionids shooting across the sky, but you should try to get away from city lights.

NASA gives the following advice: “Come prepared with a sleeping bag, blanket or lawn chair. Lie flat on your back with your feet facing southeast.

“Look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors.”

Weather forecast

The overnight hours will be cold, in the upper 30s early on Saturday and in the low 40s early on Sunday in the Denver area.

Outside the metro area, temperatures will be similar on the Eastern Plains. However, if you’re viewing in the Colorado mountains expect temperatures at or below freezing… dress warm!

For Denver and the Front Range, we will have some cloud cover Friday night into Saturday and a thin cloud deck again overnight Saturday into Sunday. However, there should be breaks in the clouds to allow for viewing.

By contrast, there will be a lot of cloud cover over the western part of the state which will limit viewing.