DENVER -- Halloween family fun will be available beginning this weekend at the Denver Zoo. The annual Boo at the Zoo happens for the next two weekends.

Sarah Dugger from the Zoo visited Colorado's Own Channel 2 to talk about the Halloween fun ... and she brought a little creature with her.

It was actually Pan the opossum's first field trip away from the zoo... and Pan did great. Watch the video to see for yourself.