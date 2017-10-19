Northbound I-25 south of Castle Rock to be closed for hours after gravel truck overturns

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 was closed at the Larkspur exit on Thursday morning after a gravel hauler overturned, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. one mile north of the Tomah Road exit at mile marker 175.

Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Tomah Road and onto the frontage road. The Colorado State Patrol said the closure is expected to last “for hours.”

I25 N/B near Larkspur will be closed for hours. Please plan ahead coming out of Colo Springs. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) October 19, 2017

Pictures from I25 at Larkspur. Other vehicles were damaged but no serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/voLGpe4x0M — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) October 19, 2017

An unknown number of vehicles were damaged from the flying rocks, but there were no serious injuries.

There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.