No injuries after fire breaks out at Arvada apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Two units were displaced after a fire broke out at an Arvada apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched about 1:40 a.m. to the Grace Place apartment complex near West 63rd Avenue and Oak Street.

Crews with the Arvada Fire Department were able to quickly knock down the flames that raced up the north side of the building off the balconies of two of the units.

Officials with the fire department and the Arvada Police Department went door to door to wake up people to get them evacuated.

There were no injuries to any residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.