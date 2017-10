DENVER — Multiple people were treated for injuries in a shooting along Federal Boulevard on Wednesday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. near Avondale Liquors at 1365 Federal Blvd., police said.

Police did not say how many victims there were or the extent of their injuries.

Police said no suspects are in custody and no descriptions were released.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.