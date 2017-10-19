Mobile mammography van coming to Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — North Metro Fire Rescue and St. Joseph’s Hospital have teamed up to raise awareness about break cancer risks.

A mobile breast screening unit will be coming to Broomfield on Nov. 1.

Women aged 40 and older are invited to visit Broomfield’s Health and Humans Service on Spader Way to get a mammogram from the mammography van.

The van will be parked in the lot adjacent to the HHS building from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Exams take less than 20 minutes and are done by St. Joseph’s trained specialists and breast radiologists.

The mobile mammography unit has the latest technology in imaging, including 3-D digital mammography and breast density measurement.

“Prevention and early detection are a woman’s best chance against cancer. Our goal for this community event is to help detect potential cancer risks through the screening and to provide important health education to residents,” said Pam Kutchen, life safety education officer for North Metro Fire.

To get a mammogram, call St. Joseph’s at 303-689-4595 to schedule an appointment and review a list of qualifications. Most insurance is accepted and covers the cost of the exam.

Women who are insured by Kaiser Permanente are advised to get a mammogram at the Kaiser Permanente Breast Center to be fully covered.

According to the National Cancer Institute, breast cancer is the most common nonskin cancer in the United States and the second-leading cause of cancer-related death in women.