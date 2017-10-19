Mississippi school named after Confederate president to be renamed after Barack Obama

JACKSON, Miss. — An elementary school named after a Confederate president will be renamed next year after former President Barack Obama, The Clarion-Ledger reports.

Davis IB Elementary School in Jackson was named after Confederate President Jefferson Davis. Earlier this month, the school board voted to rename the school Barack Obama Magnet IB.

The change will go into effect with the 2018-19 school year.

“Jefferson Davis, although infamous in his own right, would probably not be too happy about a diverse school promoting the education of the very individuals he fought to keep enslaved being named after him,” PTA president Janelle Jefferson told the newspaper.

Jefferson said the change in the name exhibits “a person who fully represents ideals and public stances consistent with what we want our children to believe about themselves.”

Last month, the school board gave the OK for the PTA at Davis Magnet, George Elementary and Lee Elementary to set new names. The schools are named after Confederate leaders.

George Elementary is named after James Zachariah George, who signed Mississippi’s secession ordinance, according to CBS News.

He also drafted the state constitution that denied voting rights to black citizens.

Lee Elementary is named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.