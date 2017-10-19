Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the fall chill in the air, it`s the perfect time to head to the kitchen and try out some new recipes. And lucky for us...Le Creuset just came out with this wonderful French cookbook. Check out Nate Collier from Le Creuset share more information about all these yummy recipes.

If you want to know more about the new Le Creuset Cookbook...they are having a launch party this weekend! It`s this Saturday at the Le Creuset shop at Cherry Creek North from 10 am-6 pm. There will be demos, wine tasting and more, so be sure to check it out.

https://cherrycreeknorth.com/go/le-creuset-signature-store