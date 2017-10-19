× Kitchens that don’t keep food at right temperatures get Restaurant Report Card ‘Fs’

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers search hundreds of inspections to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

Stout Street Social

This Denver favorite failed our report card with 13 critical violations found during unannounced inspections in September and March.

The health code violations included:

Winged insects

Food temperature issues

Hot Water issues

Stout Street sent the following comment:

“We take public food safety very serious at Stout St Social. All past violations were corrected immediately on site and noted by the health inspector. We had an inspection today and are in full compliance with all Denver Health department regulation.”

Stout Street Social is located at 1420 Stout Street.

AppleRidge Café

A Jefferson County inspector fount 11 critical violations during an unannounced inspection in September. The mistakes included:

Cook not washing hands

Fly strip

Food temperature issues

Weak sanitizer

The restaurant’s owner told us they’ve been in business for 35 years and they had a bad day. The owner sent the following remarks in part:

“… We have worked to correct all our critical items … our employees have taken online classes to better understand some of the newer regulations. We have wonderful long time employees and they do try hard to do a good job…”

AppleRidge Café is at 3790 Kipling Street in Wheat Ridge.

Noodles – Broomfield

This repeat winner in Broomfield scores the “A” for two perfect inspections in a row. Noodles area manager Meredith Adkins said, “We follow the standards and maintain those standards every single day. I as an area manager am pretty hard on my team making sure they are following all procedures and policies to make sure all of our food is the very safety and highest standards.”

This Noodles is located on West 121st Avenue in Broomfield.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Check your favorite restaurants