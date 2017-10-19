Denver police vehicle catches fire at I-70 and Quebec

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver police vehicle caught fire near Interstate 70 and Quebec on Thursday afternoon.

The east bound lanes of the interstate are closed, according to CDOT. There is no estimated time of reopening.

There were no injuries. It is unknown how the vehicle caught fire.

The vehicle was helping Commerce City police with a vehicle stop, according to Denver police.

The suspect vehicle was stolen and involved in an aggravated robbery. Four people were taken into custody.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.