Couple married 63 years, dies days apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR — A Colorado couple married for 63 years, died 5 days apart this month.

Ruth and Charles Propp of Windsor met in High School and married shortly after graduation.

They had two children, built 3 homes together and lived wonderful lives together.

“There was a tremendous bond,” said Mark Propp, their son. “A tremendous bond their entire 63 years”.

Throughout their marriage, Ruth and Charles promised each other they would ‘die before the other’.

Truth is, they never wanted to be apart, explained Mark.

To learn more about this couple’s love for one another (in life and death), select ‘play’ on the video above and watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado series.