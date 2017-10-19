Colorado ski resorts offer deals and discounts for college students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For college students, life can be expensive, between tuition, textbooks, meal plans and everything else.

So ski areas across Colorado, from the Front Range to the Western Slope and down to the southwest corner of the state, offer dozens of deals and discounts to keep skiing and riding affordable for college students and young adults.

Individual Resort College Student Deals and Discounts

Arapahoe Basin – Arapahoe Basin offers the Elevation 4-Day Pass for $169, giving college students the opportunity to ski or ride four days with no blackout dates for less than $45 per day.

Aspen Snowmass Premier College Pass – The premier pass includes unlimited skiing and riding at all four Aspen Snowmass resorts, plus more than $1,000 in exclusive passholder benefits and discounts. College students between the ages of 18 and 24 who are enrolled in an accredited four-year college receive the Premier College Pass for $659, a discount of more than $1,500. College students can also purchase the College X Pass for only $92, a 2-Day Pass valid for skiing or riding during the X Games in Aspen Snowmass January 25-28, 2018.

Cooper – Cooper offers the XP Pass, valid for skiing and riding any four days of the 2017-18 season with no restrictions or blackout dates, for only $119. Ski for less than $30 per day.

Copper Mountain College Season Pass – The Copper Season Pass includes unlimited skiing and riding at Copper Mountain and three free days at Purgatory, Monarch Mountain and Taos Ski Valley. Eligible college students can purchase the Copper Mountain College Pass for $339, receiving more than $110 off the full-price adult season pass.

Crested Butte College Peak Pass – Crested Butte season passes, including the Peak Pass and Peak Pass Plus, offer unlimited winter lift access plus free days at up to nine partner resorts. College students with proof of full-time enrollment can purchase a Peak Pass for $559 until December 2, a discount of $370.

Echo Mountain College Season Pass – Echo Mountain offers a College Season Pass for $229 for students who show a student ID at the time of pass pick-up, a discount of $20 off the full-price adult pass.

Eldora College Full Pass – Eldora offers a discounted season pass for full-time college students under age of 26 for $339, providing a $110 discount off the adult pass price.

Granby Ranch 4 Pack – This non-transferable 4 pack is valid for 4 days of skiing or snowboarding January 8 through April 1, 2018 for only $139.

Hesperus Young Adult Value Pass – Hesperus offers a season pass with limited blackout dates for the 2017-18 season. Young adults between the ages of 19 and 24 can purchase the Hesperus Value Pass for $109, a discount of more than $120, before the season starts.

Howelsen Hill College Student Passes – Howelsen Hill offers a college discount on all three of their 2017-18 season pass offerings. Full-time college students can purchase an Alpine Pass for $120, a discount of $60; a Nordic Trail Pass for $110, a $50 discount; and an Alpine & Nordic Combined Pass for $180, a discount of $125 off the adult full-price pass.

Loveland Young Adult Pass – Loveland offers a discounted price on season passes for young adults between the ages of 15 and 22. The Young Adult Pass costs $299, a discount of $100 off the adult season pass.

Monarch Mountain College Pass – Monarch’s season pass offers unlimited skiing at Monarch Mountain, plus 50 free or discounted days at partner resorts. College students can purchase the pass for $269, more than $200 off the full-price season pass.

Powderhorn College Full Season Pass – Includes unlimited skiing or riding at Powderhorn, plus additional days of free skiing and riding at more than a dozen partner resorts. The Powderhorn College Pass is only $369, a $130 discount.

Purgatory Resort Power Pass for Young Adults – The Power Pass offers unlimited skiing at five mountains, including Purgatory Resort and Hesperus Ski Area, with no blackout dates, plus 3 free days of skiing or riding at more than a dozen partner resorts. For young adults ages 19-24, the Power Pass is currently $489, a savings of $310 off the adult pass.

Silverton Mountain Spring Unguided Pass – This pass includes all of Silverton’s spring unguided season (March 30, 31, April 1, 7, 8, and 9), plus an exclusive private day at Silverton on March 29 and 36 days of skiing and riding at partner resorts, for only $169.

Steamboat College Season Pass – Steamboat’s season pass includes three days of access to partner resorts and passholder benefits in addition to unlimited skiing and riding at Steamboat. Full-time college students pay $849 for the season pass, saving more than $650 off a full-price adult pass.

Sunlight Mountain Resort – Sunlight offers the Slope & Soak 4-Pack, pairing a day of skiing with a soak in a luxury natural hot springs, for only $199. College students can also purchase the Sunlight Season Pass for $359, a discount of $100, and receive additional “ski free” days at seven partner resorts.

Telluride Young Adult Season Pass – Telluride’s season pass includes unlimited skiing and riding at Telluride, plus unlimited half-price tickets at all Mountain Collective resorts. Young adults between the ages of 19 and 24 can purchase the Telluride season pass for $1,400, saving $700 off the full-price pass.

Winter Park College Season Pass – Students with a valid student ID can purchase a season pass to Winter Park Resort for $359, a discount of more than $100 for unlimited skiing and riding at all seven of Winter Park’s territories.

Wolf Creek College Days Lift Tickets – On select days throughout the season, Wolf Creek offers college students with a valid ID and a class schedule discounted lift tickets for $48. For the 2017-18 season, college days are Nov. 5 and 12, Dec. 3, Jan. 21, Feb. 25 and March 3, 24 and 31.

Multi-Resort College Student Deals and Discounts

Colorado Gems Card - For just $25 the Gems Card provides either two 2-for-1 lift tickets or two 30 percent off lift tickets at each of the ten Colorado Gems Resorts. This deal pays for itself after just one use.

Rocky Mountain Super Pass Plus - Perfect for college students who like variety and want to chase the best snow in Colorado, the RMSP+ provides unlimited access to Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain, Eldora Mountain Resort, plus six days at Steamboat and three days at Crested Butte and Mt. Bachelor with no blackout dates. College students with a valid student ID can purchase a RMSP+ for $499, up to $140 off the regular adult price.

Route 40 Pass – A great fit for students who want to ski U.S. Route 40, this pass offers unlimited access to Winter Park Resort, plus an additional four days of riding at Steamboat and three at Mt. Hood Meadows. Verified full-time college students can purchase the Route 40 Pass for $439, enjoying up to $110 off the Route 40 Pass.