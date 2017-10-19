Colorado Mills to host hiring event for November reopening

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado Mills in Lakewood is reopening in November after damage from a severe May 8 hailstorm shut down the mall and the stores are still looking for employees at a final hiring event.

The job fair will be at Jefferson County Human Services at 900 Jefferson County Parkway in Golden from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs are available at more than 20 mall businesses, including Ann Taylor, The Buckle, Eddie Bauer, Levi’s, Bath & Body Works, Lego and Target.

Although some of the mall’s exterior stores reopened earlier this month, most of the 210 stores inside have remain closed.

Jefferson County officials say Colorado Mills plans to reopen at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21.

Colorado Mills will close on Thanksgiving and then open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. The mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. most other days during the holiday season