Mom moves with disabled son to Colorado, gets car stolen

DENVER — A 31-year-old single mother of a special needs child moved to Colorado to better take care of her son.

After only being in our state for a week – her only car was stolen.

Sarah Allen moved to Colorado from Marietta, Georgia. She came here for health reasons, not hers but for her son Aiden. She says Aiden is medically complex.

4-year-old son Aiden was born with cerebral palsy, suffered a stroke at birth, and is at the emotional level of an eight month old.

“He’s tube fed and he takes all these meds and he has seizures sometimes so it’s pretty much, I’m a nurse, basically during the day, all day,” Allen said.

Allen moved to Colorado to become Aiden’s CNA, certified nursing aid, allowing her to take care of her son, and to earn a living at the same time.

The other day, Allen wanted to take Aiden to a friend of Sarah’s in Denver. She got her keys, went out to the parking lot of her apartment complex, and discovered she doesn’t have a car.

“I didn’t want to believe it at first. I just kind of looked and I was like, am I seeing this, is this for real,” Allen said.

Not even in Denver for one full week and now Allen and her son Aiden are without transportation.

The car was a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser. It was big enough to accommodate Aiden’s special wheelchair.

The Arapahoe County Sherriff’s Department took the report, “They said they would keep a lookout, but that was about it,” said Allen.

Allen moved to Colorado for hope. Hope that she could take better care of her son Aiden. Now, she just hopes to get her car back.

Allen set up a GoFundMe account, if you would like to donate.