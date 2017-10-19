× Astronaut Scott Kelly in Denver on Thursday

DENVER– Commander Scott Kelly will be in Denver Thursday to celebrate his now book “Endurance: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery”.

The Tattered Cover Book Store is hosting the event at the Trinity United Methodist Church at 18th & Broadway in Denver.

Kelly will be joined by Dr. Steve Lee, a Space Scientist in the Adult & Children’s Programs Department at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science (DMNS), and a Senior Research Scientist at the Space Science Institute (SSI) in Boulder, CO.

In his book, Kelly recounts his year aboard the International Space Station as well as his rough-and- tumble New Jersey childhood and what sparked his astounding career, changing his trajectory from an unfocused, below-average student to a record-setting astronaut.

He also writes with candor about his journey, in space and on Earth, and tells fascinating (and often funny) stories about the Russian cosmonauts who accompanied him aboard the ISS.

As Kelly says–a lesson he’s learned firsthand–“if we can dream it, we can do it.”

One topic of conversation is expected to be about what it will take to make the journey to Mars.

Tickets are required for Thursday’s event. They include a pre-signed copy of Kelly’s book.

You can purchase tickets here.