Did you know that families right here in Colorado don't have the means to get to a supermarket to shop for healthy food. So they rely on corner convenience stores to feed their families. This translates into having access to foods that are high in sodium, preservatives and calories. The American Heart Association and DCP Midstream have partnered together to educate Coloradans on the importance for everyone to have access to healthy foods. Roz Elliot the VP of investor Relations and Corporate Communications of DCP Midstream stopped by to tell us more.

To pledge your support or for more information you can head to https://www.yourethecure.org/