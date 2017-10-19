5280 Dines with Coldwell Banker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Things are exploding in the River North Art District. That's why Paula joined forces with Coldwell Banker and 5280 to share some of the top trending areas to live, work, and eat.

5280 Dines

Backyard on Blake

3040 Blake St.

Denver, CO 80205

Get your ticket to an exclusive culinary experience celebrating 5280 magazine’s 25 Best Restaurants list! Socialize with the city’s finest chefs and enjoy curated small plates from winning restaurants, paired cocktails, live music and tastes from local producers. Presented by CFA Society Colorado. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Mile High United Way Women United Initiative.

