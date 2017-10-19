12 indicted on gas pump credit card skimming scheme that affected thousands

BOULDER, Colo. — Indictments have been handed down for 12 suspects accused of placing credit card skimmers on gas pumps at several locations across the country, including Colorado, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 16-month investigation by the sheriff’s office, the FBI and the Secret Service found a group of mostly Cuban nationals in the Miami area would fly to various areas to place skimmers on the fuel pumps.

The suspects then would use the information from the cards to produce cloned credit cars that were used to make fraudulent charges.

More than 8,000 victims were identified, including more than 2,300 from Colorado. It’s estimated the group was responsible for $2.5 million in theft money per week.

The individuals were also linked to a multimillion-dollar international money laundering ring in which other indictments were obtained by the Secret Service, the sheriff’s office said.

Nine of the 12 who have been indicted have been taken into custody: Ranset Rodriguez-Martinez, Yaniris Alfonso, Jose Iglesia, Edelberto Hernandez, Luis Enrique Jimenez-Gonzalez, Yadian Hernandez, Lester Castaneda De La Torre, Eddy Pimentel-Vila and Yonasky Rosa.

Three others remain at-large: Juan Carlos Banos, Alejandro Moises and Carlos Rodriguez-Martinez — remain at large.

The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez-Martinez has ties to the Aurora area.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-441-4763, the FBI at 216-622-6733 or the Secret Service at 216-750-2058.

The Arapahoe County, Douglas County, Elbert County and Jefferson County sheriff’s offices, and the Aurora and Parker police departments assisted in the investigation.