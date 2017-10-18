Woman, 18-month-old shot at Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman and an 18-month-old child were shot while they were sleeping in their apartment unit early Wednesday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. at the Villages at Woodmen complex at 1629 E. Woodmen Road.

The woman was sleeping in a bed with her two children when the man entered the room and fired two shots, police said.

The suspect, who was the woman’s roommate, then went into another room and fatally shot himself.

The child was shot in the hand and the 27-year-old woman was shot in the arm. Both were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

The names of the suspect and the victims were not released.

The shooting remains under investigation.