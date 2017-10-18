Whole Foods at Union Station to open in mid-November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Whole Foods Market will open its Union Station location in Downtown Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 9am, the company announced this week.

The 50,000-square foot flagship store is the company's first location downtown. It brings 135 new jobs to the city.

While carrying natural and organic groceries, the Whole Foods store will also offer grab-and-go options, and quick, healthy dinner options for families.

In addition to hot entrée, soup and salad bars, Whole Foods Market Union Station will feature exclusive first time offerings like a mac and cheese bar, and new chef-inspired entrees highlighting Korean, Peruvian and Spanish cuisines.

There will also be a breakfast bar with an express coffee bar.

The store will also have 75 Amazon lockers, where people can pick-up and drop-off packages.

The location can be accessed via light rail and RTD buses.

The 165-space parking garage, with free validated parking for customers, will have reserved spots for ride-share drivers, including Lyft, Uber, and taxi services. Garage entry is available from 17th and Wewatta.

Opening day festivities start at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 15.

