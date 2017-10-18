× Where’s Waldo? 5K Race

The devastation of the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire sparked the Waldo Waldo 5K into existence. The run is a project dedicated to bringing motivated people together to have fun in costume and raise money for community needs. Since 2012, thousands of participants dressed as Waldo or Wenda have raised more than $175,000 for local nonprofits. Beneficiaries include the Rocky Mountain Field Institute, Trails and Open Space Coalition and Waldo Canyon Firefighters Relief Fund at Pikes Peak Community Foundation.

Costume Kit included in Registration:The $35 registration fee comes with a Waldo or Wenda costume kit (characters from the popular “Where’s Waldo?” children’s books) that includes a shirt, hat and glasses! The price increases to $40 the morning of the event. Pick up your costume the morning of the event if you can’t make it to Packet Pick up.

Timeline of event and fun things to do!

Morning yoga, food trucks, exhibitors, beer garden, live music, hula hoops, chalk bubbles, and fun to be had by all.

Open to all ages and abilities:

The Waldo Waldo is an untimed fun walk or run open for all ages and abilities.

All for a good cause:

The money raised benefits local nonprofits that support Waldo Canyon restoration, disaster relief and fire recovery, and trails and open space maintenance in Colorado Springs and the surrounding community.

Details about event:

What: Waldo Waldo 5K

When: Saturday, October 21, 2017

Where: Downtown Colorado Springs, Pioneer’s Museum

Cost: $35 and that includes a Waldo costume kit. ( Hat , Glasses and Shirt)