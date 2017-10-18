Vets struggle to get around after temporary loss of bus stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The sign clearly states work will take place at the RTD bus stop at University and Iliff, in southeast Denver.

It's now closed until the beginning of November and it could be the longest month ever for a group of military veterans who live nearby.

The temporary loss of the bus stop, say the group of vets, forces them to walk either several blocks north or south to the next nearest stop.

It makes it even harder for some of those residents to get to medical appointments at the VA medical center which is several miles away.

The posted sign says the closure will be lifted November 3.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve