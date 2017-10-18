Tips for capturing stunning sunrise photos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado always delivers great sunrises and sunsets, but Mother Nature treated Colorado to an especially stunning one Wednesday morning and we're likely to get another incredible one on Thursday.

When the sky is that beautiful, everyone wants to grab the perfect picture to share.

We spoke to expert photographer John Fielder, who's photos are featured in our Windows 2 Colorado segment, about how to take advantage of these stunning sunrise opportunities.

Begin taking pictures about 30 minutes before sunrise.

Use longer exposures or raise your ISO.

Photograph away from the sun for intense color, but without shadows.

If the clouds are pink, remember the rule of thirds.

Don't position the horizon in the middle of the scene.

And, if you get up early to capture the beautiful sight, be sure to send us your shots.