Students stressed from midterm studies visit ‘dog cafe’ at CU-Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Some students got a break from studying for midterms Wednesday at the University of Colorado’s first-ever outdoor “dog cafe.”

Experts say dogs can help reduce blood pressure and make you feel better. Not to mention that they’re adorable.

Organizers say they put on this event to give students safe space to unwind and talk about any issues they may have.

“We’re looking to engage students about conflict in a very relaxed environment. It’s very hard to talk about conflict with roommates and stuff like that and we wanted to create a space where they could de-stress and interact with our staff,” Ashlyn Friend said.

“I’m an avid animal lover and I’m very stressed. I’ve been eager about it all week,” a dog cafe visitor said.

The four-legged friends came from Therapy Dogs of Boulder County.