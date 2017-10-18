× Landscaper is Serving Those Who Serve, helps veteran in need

DENVER — The wife of a Vietnam War veteran who had a stroke no longer worries about the threat of mold in their home thanks to a landscaper who answered the call from the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

Kathleen Snyder diligently cares for her husband Jerry, who had a stroke several years ago.

She contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers when she suspected their home’s poor soil drainage was causing mold to develop, threatening Jerry’s health.

Ben Sparks of Sparks Landscaping, based in Evans, saw FOX31’s story and within minutes, answered the call for help.

“Once I heard the story I just knew I had to help Mr. Snyder and all of the veterans across the world, they’ve done so much for us,” Sparks said.

Sparks not only graded the land, but also surprised Kathleen and Jerry with new concrete edging, a new drain, downspouts and sod for the lawn.

Snyder said she can’t believe she and Jerry won’t have to worry about drainage problems in the upcoming rain and snow season.

She said she’s happy she called the FOX31 Problem Solvers and thanked Sparks with a big hug, saying, “It’s so good to know there are good people out there in kind of a crazy world.”

