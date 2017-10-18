FBI rescues 3-month-old, 5-year-old sister from Denver in nationwide sex trafficking operation

DENVER – The FBI Denver’s Rocky Mountain Innocence Lost Task Force has rescued a 3-month-old girl and her 5-year-old sister as part of a nationwide effort to rescue victims of underage sex trafficking.

The siblings were recovered after a friend who was staying with the family made a deal with an undercover task force officer to sell both children for sex in exchange for $600.

It’s part of the FBI’s annual Operation Cross Country which was a four-day action that ended on Sunday. The operation focuses on recovering underage victims.

Overall the mission rescued 84 sexually exploited juveniles and arrested 120 traffickers.

“The threat of child sex trafficking is something the FBI works on every single day,” said Calvin Shivers, special agent in charge of the Denver Division. “Operation Cross Country gives us the opportunity to shine a light on this threat and to educate the public.”

“We recognize that there is a lot more work to be done to identify and recover even more victims,” Shivers added.

The operation involved 55 FBI field offices and 78 FBI-led Child Exploitation Task Forces composed of more than 500 law enforcement agencies.

Operation Cross Country began in 2003 as part of the FBI’s Innocence Lost National Initiative. The FBI says they have rescued more than 6,500 children since then.

The FBI will release more information at a 3 p.m. press conference.