Eagles’ Chris Long to donate rest of salary to education equality

PHILADELPHIA – Chris Long of the Philadelphia Eagles says he will donate the rest of his 2017 salary to increase educational equality.

The Eagles defensive end donated his first six game checks to fund scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Long says his last 10 game checks will go to organizations benefiting educational equity in St. Louis, Boston, and Philadelphia – the three cities where he has played in the NFL.

“I’m playing the entire 2017 NFL season without collecting income because I believe that education is the best gateway to a better tomorrow for EVERYONE in America,” Long wrote on his Pledge 10 for Tomorrow page.

Let's make a difference this season & ensure education is attainable for everyone. I made a pledge; it's your turn: https://t.co/yCKRaeYXT1 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) October 18, 2017

“My wife and I have been passionate about education being a gateway for upward mobility and equality,” Long told The Associated Press. “I think we can all agree that equity in education can help affect change that we all want to see in this country.”

Long signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Eagles in the off-season and has a base salary of $1 million for 2017, according to CBS Sports.

He is encouraging fans to donate to his fund.