Denver Zoo elephants have a blast pulverizing pumpkins

DENVER — Two Asian elephants at the Denver Zoo had some Halloween fun Wednesday.

They spent some of their morning squishing squashes ahead of the Zoo’s annual Boo at the Zoo event.

Bodhi and Groucho got to stomp on two 400-pound pumpkins.

Then they got to eat the pulverized pumpkins as a treat.

Boo at the Zoo features Halloween fun for the whole family. It takes place during the next two weekends.