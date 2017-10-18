CU Boulder announces major plan to reduce student costs

BOULDER, Colo. – Students and future students at CU Boulder should see a major reduction in the overall cost of attendance, after Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano announced the University’s “Be Boulder Pact” on Tuesday.

The program is designed to increase accessibility to an education at CU Boulder and cut costs to students in three ways.

Starting in the fall of 2018, the University is eliminating all course-related and program fees, which total $8.4 million dollars per year.

The University has also pledged to support students who are working with the Colorado Department of Higher Education to reduce textbook costs through online textbooks.

The Boulder campus is offering to invest up to $1 million dollars to pilot this program on campus.

They’re also initiating a new scholarship program piloted this fall, which measures success in ways beyond traditional academic success including persistence of a student based on their socio-economic success.