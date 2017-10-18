Country music star Kenny Chesney returning to Denver this summer

DENVER — Country music sensation Kenny Chesney will bring his Trip Around the Sun Tour to Denver this summer.

Chesney will perform at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on June 30, it was announced Wednesday morning.

Country music star Thomas Rhett will open for Chesney along with Old Dominion and Brandon Lay.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Ticketmaster. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 27.

Each ticket purchase comes with a copy of Chesney’s new album “Live In No Shoes Nation.”