Cooler air targets Denver Saturday, snow in mountains

DENVER — Denver has been soaking up the warmth this workweek with daily temperatures into the middle and upper 70s.

The warm stretch, 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average, will be ending Saturday.

A system over the western US and southwestern Canada will march through Colorado Friday night and Saturday to remind us that it is fall.

Our Friday night and Saturday weather maker is over the PacNW now. pic.twitter.com/0haIHrVxoP — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 19, 2017

For warm weather fans, this impact will be brief as temperatures will rebound Sunday.

For most of the metro areas, temperatures Saturday will stall out in the 50s and very low 60s which is some 20 degrees colder than how we will be ending the week.

This cooldown will come through on strong wind and will bring rain and snow in some cases; not everyone should expect moisture though.

For the central and northern mountain ranges snow will arrive on the higher mountains Friday night. By Saturday morning a few inches of snow will be possible and this may have an impact on some early weekend travelers.

Around the metro areas, a low chance of rain is in the forecast for Saturday. Those that get a shower shouldn’t expect much to actually fall. Further, if this system slows down a bit it could be late enough Saturday so that colder temperatures may turn some of those few rain showers into snow.

Should that happen, western and southern sections of the metro area stand the best chance to see some flakes. Only the Palmer Ridge and the western foothills would come away with a minor measurable amount.