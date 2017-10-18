Cooking with Apples

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apple picking is certainly a fall favorite activity. But what do you do with all of the apples you have spilling out of your kitchen?! Whitney Cornelison lifestyle expert with Beauty in the Mess is here to show us apples 4 ways.

Move Over Apple Pie

Apple pie is great and all, but how about trying something different for a change with all of those apples!

Homemade Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

Using the T-fal Electric Pressure Cooker , we’re going to make Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

The great thing about this product is that it has 12-automatic settings including Slow Cook. So you can even make this recipe as overnight oats using the Slow Cook setting if you want to.

We're using the Pressure Cook setting because your oatmeal will be done in minutes! Just add the ingredients, press the button, and you're good to go! Available on Amazon for $99



INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup steel cut oats

3 1/2 cups water

1-2 large apples, peeled, cored and diced

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

Add butter to pressure cooking pot, select Pressure Cook. When butter is melted add the oats and toast, stirring constantly, until they start to darken and smell nutty, about 3 minutes.

Add water, apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt.

Cook for 10 minutes

Top with milk, nuts, more apple slices and additional brown sugar, if desired

While the recipe calls for butter, try using a delicious alternative – Carrington Farms Organic Ghee.

It’s heart healthy & dairy-free! Available at Walmart



Apple Cinnamon Waffles

These are so easy to make using the KRUPS 4-slice Waffle Maker

As you’ll see, the waffle maker is SUPER non-stick – the waffles pop right off making clean-up a breeze

Not to mention, the plates are removable and dishwasher safe! Available at Walmart $49



INGREDIENTS: **substitute ghee for butter

Waffles

2 eggs

2 cups flour

1 ¾ cups milk

½ cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Apples

Brown sugar & cinnamon for sautéing apples

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1-2 cups of apples, peeled, grated

DIRECTIONS:

Start by sautéing your apples. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot add butter, then apples and stir. After a few minutes add in brown sugar and cinnamon. Cover to let steam and soften, stirring frequently. Once softened (about 4-5 minutes) remove lid to let caramelize a bit more. Remove from heat.

Preheat waffle iron. Beat eggs in large bowl with hand beater until fluffy. Beat in flour, milk, vegetable oil, sugar, baking powder, salt and vanilla, just until smooth. Add apples. Pour mix onto hot waffle iron. Cook until golden brown. Serve hot.

Time for a Cocktail

We’re making a Sparkling Apple Hot Toddy using Sparkling Ice’s Crisp Apple flavor

Sparkling Ice is slightly carbonated with B-Vitamins, Vitamin D and antioxidants.

Ingredients

6 oz. Crisp Apple Sparkling Ice

1 ½ oz. whisky or apple brandy

1 teaspoon honey

Cinnamon stick, allspice cloves, and apple slices for garnish

Directions