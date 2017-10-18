Colorado submitting 8 sites to Amazon in hopes of bringing HQ2 to town

DENVER — Colorado officials will submit eight sites to Amazon Wednesday in hopes of attracting a new headquarters to the state.

Colorado’s bid will encompass both urban and suburban locations, although Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation, the group coordinating the effort, is not releasing the information in the bid to the public.

Colorado’s decision to not disclose the details in the proposal is a departure from other cities and states across the country.

Earlier this week, sources told FOX31 that three sites have emerged as favorites in the proposal, however officials Wednesday said all eight sites are being marketing equally.

Sources have previously indicated that tax incentives will be a part of the proposal but they will not exceed offers from other states. Instead an emphasis on Colorado’s high quality of life will be heavily marketed in the pitch.

Sources close to the proposal say these three areas, while vague in nature, are in the proposal. Officials say the bid will identify specific parcels of land, not generic areas.

Location #1

Land near Denver International Airport.

This location is popular because of its proximity to Denver’s airport as well as A-Line train accessibility. There is also ample room for growth for the estimated $5 billion facility which is expected to house 50,000 employees.

Location #2

Land near Route 36 and Northwest Parkway.

This location in Louisville is popular because it is close to the airport via Northwest Parkway and is currently zoned for commercial use. It is also within a half hour of downtown Denver and Boulder.

Location #3

Land near E470 in Douglas County. This is a popular location south of the city with access to many neighborhoods and high performing schools.

Bid’s for Amazon’s nationwide HQ2 competition are due this week and Amazon is expected to announce a site next year.

The Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation said they believed making their bid proposal public would jeopardize their bids chances.