Big money making Douglas County School Board race one of the most watched in US

PARKER, Colo. -- School board races rarely attract national attention but that's not the case in Douglas County.

Already the American Federation of Teachers Union has poured $300,000 into independent groups involved in the race.

Americans for Prosperity, the Koch Brothers-backed group, has given over $100,000 to support pro voucher candidates.

Why is this race attracting so much attention?

A couple of factors.

For one the school district has been a nationwide leader in defending school vouchers, recently taking a case to the Supreme Court to defend the right to give taxpayer money away so students could attend private institutions.

Another reason is the board could easily flip. If just one of the four candidates running to defend traditional public school resources wins, many of the reforms the district has past in recent years could change.

Candidates on both sides acknowledge the resources have been overwhelming.

"Wow it's a lot of money," Randy Mills, an Elevate candidate who has never run for elected office said.

"I try to not have it be overwhelming," Krista Holtzmann, a Douglas County Parents' candidate said.

While both sides agree on that ... that is where the agreement ends. Both candidates have strong beliefs regarding vouchers.

"To take our limited resources and send them to private schools with no accountability to tax payers, no transparency it doesn't make sense," Holtzmann said.

Mills disagrees.

"Parents are ultimately the arbiters, they make the best decisions on behalf of their kids," Mills added.

Over 300,000 people live in Douglas County and while each candidate is running to represent a specific district they are elected at large.