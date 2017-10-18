6 juveniles arrested after teens throw party in burglarized home

PARKER, Colo. – Authorities have arrested six juveniles in connection to a home burglary and party at a home in Parker, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Videos surfaced on social media earlier this week of teenagers breaking into a home for sale and throwing a party inside.

Homeowner Mike Cox said that the teens broke in while he was out to dinner. They trashed the home leaving left beer, liquor, and wine bottles around the home.

“I’m thinking they thought our house was empty because it’s for sale,” Cox said.

Cox said he guesses there was around 200 kids in the home causing thousands in damage.

Authorities will not release the names or charges because the suspects are underage.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to look for additional suspects.

Cox plans to hold the teens accountable for their actions.