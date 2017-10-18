× 19-year-old appears in court on charges of killing his younger brother and sister

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 19-year-old man accused of killing his younger brother and sister in their home in Colorado Springs made his first court appearance in the case Wednesday.

Malik Murphy is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He appeared before a judge via video from the El Paso County jail.

A public defender spoke for Murphy and waived his right to a reading of the probable cause for his arrest, which would have detailed the murders of the children.

Police arrested him Tuesday for allegedly killing his 5-year-old sister Sophia and 7-year-old brother Noah. He’s also accused of injuring his father early Tuesday morning.

Court documents say the 19-year-old told investigators he decided that he wanted to be alone at home and thought killing his siblings was how to make that happen.

The documents also say he had homicidal thoughts and he told investigators he bought a knife from Walmart a few months ago and planned to kill his family and bury them in the backyard.