10-year-old’s YouTube channel ‘hijacked;’ Lewd, sexual comments target her

ELIZABETH, Colo. -- A 10-year-old girl's YouTube channel was a place to pose "Minecraft" videos and other things little girls like.

But that drastically changed when someone else on YouTube hijacked her name and posted lewd and sexually explicit comments.

Taking images from Emily's channel, and her name, the other you tuber whose name we will not mention, created another channel filled with sexually vulgar suggestions and comments all aimed at the little girl.

The family is working on trying to get YouTube to delete the hijacked channel.

In the meantime, the Problem Solvers helped them delete the little girl's account.