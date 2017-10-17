Caught on camera: Woman shopping for produce has purse snatched

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDGEWATER, Colo. -- Our victim, we'll call her Jane Doe, was shopping at the Edgewater King Soopers to pick up a few things.

The last thing she thought she would get, is robbed. Although technically it was not a robbery.

While our victim was looking for produce, the bad guys got to her purse, and lifted the wallet.

Shortly after, with their ill-gotten gains, the three bandits went next door to Target to do a little shopping of their own.

"Utilizing the lady's credit card they purchased two, $1,000 gift cards and then approximately $400 in merchandise," said Edgewater Police Chief John Mackey.

Edgewater PD and Target acted quickly, and the gift cards were rendered invalid. But the identity of the perpetrators still remains a mystery.

Right now, what this case needs is some old fashioned police work.

But realistically speaking, says Chief Mackey, the odds are not good that the bad guys will be brought to justice.