Today’s Deal: Half price pair of tickets to Escape Works!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ONE ROOM. ONE HOUR. ONE WAY OUT.

CAN YOU ESCAPE?

WHAT IS AN ESCAPE ROOM?

Escape rooms are the new entertainment venue sensation taking the country by storm! A puzzle-solving team made up of 2-12 people enters a unique, theme-based room and has 60 minutes to solve the clues that will unlock the door. Within each room are puzzles, clues, and codes that must be deciphered. Sometimes a clue will lead you to another clue, a way out, or even a hidden room! All with the pulse-pounding thrill of trying to beat the clock, while watching the minutes tick away.