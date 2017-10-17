Texas man rescued after spending several days trapped in manhole

HOUSTON — Rescuers in Houston pulled a man out of a manhole who says he was trapped there for several days, KTRK reports.

40-year-old Jason Courtney says that he cut across a grassy area and fell hole, which was about 10 feet deep, where he screamed out for help for days.

Courtney said that he couldn’t move because he broke his ankle and couldn’t call anyone because his cell phone was washed away.

“I did not want to die laying in a bunch of sewage water,” Courtney told KTRK. “Like I’ve been telling everybody, the power of faith and believing in God is a force not to be reckoned with.”

“He was in good mental health for the amount of time he said he was down there, he was laughing and joking,” said Houston firefighter Jason Abeldano who was lowered into the hole to bring Courtney to safety.

“That was his main complaint complaint. You know, he was like ‘What am I going to do with my leg on the way up?’ and I was like, ‘You are just going to have to hold it until you get up, it’ll take just a few seconds,” Abeldano said.

The city of Houston sent a crew out to look at the now barricaded hole and plan to put a proper cover over it.

Courtney’s injuries are not severe. He underwent surgery on Monday morning and is now recovering in the Texas Medical Center.

Officials believe flooding from Hurricane Harvey may have caused the cover to come off the hole.