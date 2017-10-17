× Teen accused of stabbing siblings was charged in March vehicle fire in Illinois

EFFINGHAM, Ill. — The teenager accused of stabbing and killing his siblings in Colorado Springs was previously charged with setting a vehicle on fire in Illinois earlier this year.

19-year-old Malik Murphy was charged with setting a vehicle on fire near a Walmart in Illinois on March 30, according to Cromwell Radio Inc.

Police said that Murphy was across the street watching the white Ford Explorer burn .

He was arrested and charged with arson and criminal damage to property, Cromwell Radio Inc reports.

The vehicle, which was completely engulfed in flames, belonged to Murphy’s parents.

Murphy is accused of stabbing his two younger siblings and injuring his father early Tuesday morning.

He told police that he often had “homicidal ideations” and planned to kill his family and bury them in the back yard so he could be alone at the home.