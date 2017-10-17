× Teen accused of stabbing siblings told police he wanted to be alone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A 19-year-old suspect who is accused of stabbing his younger siblings in Colorado Springs on Tuesday had talked about killing before, his father told police.

A police document revealed details from detectives’ interviews with both the suspect, Malik Murphy, and his father, Jefferson Murphy.

Malik told police that he often had “homicidal ideations” and planned to kill his family and bury them in the back yard so he could be alone at the home.

LINK: Read the full police affidavit

He told police he purchased the knife at a Walmart in Colorado Springs several months ago, the affidavit says.

His father Jefferson told police that he woke up to one of his children screaming in the basement. He went to check and was confronted by Malik.

Malik then stabbed his father with a knife and they fought until Jefferson was able to detain him in the garage, according to a police document.

Malik slept in the same room as his younger siblings. He told police he stabbed both of his siblings three times.